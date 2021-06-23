Long-time bond between group of UND alumni helps them through pandemic

MOFFIT, N.D. – Some say the friends you make in college end up being your closest friends; they become the people you stay in touch with for the rest of your life.

There’s a group of UND alumni who can vouch for that. They met in the Grand Forks dorms in 1967 and have gotten together at least once a year ever since.

This week, they’re once again together. It’s the first time they’ve all gathered since the pandemic.

And they say the isolation of COVID actually made their bond even stronger.

Conversation comes easy for these women. They’ve been friends since the 60s.

“There’s nothing like ‘old’ friends,” said Faith Knight, who now lives in Phoenix.

“I love them all,” added Mary Coleman of Grand Forks.

After more than 50 years of friendship, there are no secrets, and no topic is off limits.

“They know so much about you and they don’t even care,” said Wanda Agnew, who hosted the group at her farm near Moffit.

“There just isn’t pretense with these people. We can all be who we are,” said Knight.

“We have good things and tough times, and we share them all,” explained Irene Berndt of Eagan, Minn.

Tough times – including the deaths of husbands, parents and siblings.

“It was a tough year for all of us,” said Berndt.

The pandemic brought loneliness.

“We were all isolated, we are all old ladies,” said Agnew, with a laugh.

A group text kept them connected and helped them through the toughest days.

“They kept me alive during COVID,” said Dee Dee Mann, who lives in Fargo.

“It was just something that I looked forward to every day was to hear that little ‘ding,’” said Knight.

“It was almost like you waited for that text,” agreed Agnew.

“I would usually do a thumbs up or something,” laughed Coleman.

“To be able to talk nonsense, to keep it light and provide support for each other,” said Berndt of the importance of the group text.

But no group text can ever compare to this time together. Laughing, reminiscing and maybe even a little crying is good for their souls. Afterall, it was moments like these… that brought them together in the first place, and they are the moments that have kept their friendship strong for more than five decades.

The friends spent a day at Agnew’s farm, attended a Larks game and will also see the Medora Musical before heading their separate ways on Thursday.

