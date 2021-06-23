BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While North Dakota is certainly not the lightning capital of the United States, we do get our fair share of thunderstorms in the Northern Plains during the summer.

Lightning Safety Awareness Week, which runs from June 20th to 26th this year, reminds us to stay safe when spending time outdoors this summer.

Lightning fatalities are fairly uncommon in North Dakota with only 13 total deaths from 1959 through 2020, but one man recently died when he was struck by lightning in Stark County in 2019.

Nationwide over the past 10 years, lightning has killed an average of 25 people per year, and hundreds more are severely injured.

The most important thing that you can remember to stay safe is “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be in danger of being struck by lightning. In fact, lightning can travel 10 to 12 miles from an actual thunderstorm.

No place outside is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area. As soon as you hear thunder, get inside a substantial building or a hard-topped metal vehicle.

The most lightning-related fatalities occur when people are doing water-related activities such as fishing, boating, and swimming.

If you are planning on spending time outdoors this summer, especially on the water, make sure you’re aware if thunderstorms are in the forecast and have a plan if thunderstorms move into your area.

You can also download the First Warn Weather App and enable lightning notifications so that you know when lightning is close by.

