Driver seriously injured following high-speed chase

Fort Rice, N.D. - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers say a man from Cannon Ball is seriously injured following a chase with Bureau of Indian Affairs officers.

The Highway Patrol says BIA authorities tried to pull over Tyler Summers, 37, on Highway 1806 south of Fort Yates on Tuesday afternoon for speeding.

They also say he was driving a stolen car. Summers refused to stop, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Highway 1806.

Summers hit a ditch just south of Fort Rice and rolled his car. He was ejected from the vehicle and flown to a hospital for medical treatment. Charges against him are pending.

