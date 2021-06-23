Department of Energy grants more than $3.3 million to fund energy research in Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Energy Department is allocating $22 million for nine energy research projects, one of which will be in Montana.

More than $3.3 million is going to Montana State University in Bozeman for research on biomining iron, nickel and other important resources from pyrite minerals. The funding is from the DOE’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

“We consider DOE to be America’s ‘solutions’ department, and we believe that every community has something to contribute to these solutions. Particularly, these universities in states where the university funding and federal funding hasn’t necessarily flowed as quickly,” said Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Projects were chosen through a competitive peer-review process.

