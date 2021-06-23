Advertisement

COVID: 1.9% 14-day avg.; 208 total active; 47.6% fully vaccinated

(KVLY)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 6/23, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.9%. In total, there have been 110,614 confirmed cases and 1,526 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 16 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 4 ICU beds occupied. 208 cases remain active. 50.4% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 47.6% reported as fully vaccinated.There have been 617,989 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics in North Dakota visit the North Dakota Department of Health website.

