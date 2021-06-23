Advertisement

Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request

(Bismarck Police Department)
By KFYR Guest
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck, along with first responders, are asking people to be on the lookout for notes on their doors asking for $20 to paint the house number on the curb.

City engineer Gabe Schell says the city hasn’t sanctioned the operation, and no one has a permit to do such a thing.

He says first responders look for house numbers, not curbs, and they have mapping software to guide them to your house.

Anyone approached by such a person should get a description and notify police by phone, text or online.

