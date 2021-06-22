Advertisement

Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation

By Faith Hatton
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. -Minot police have identified the remains of a victim found in a burning car earlier this month as 33-year-old Domonique Kelly of Minot.

Kelly’s body was discovered in southeast Minot at 1 a.m. on June 3 after Minot fire and police responded to a call for a vehicle fire.

Police said they have been in contact with the victim’s family and they have been notified of the identification.

Police also said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and are actively looking for two vehicles associated with the case; a black 2017 Yukon Denali and a Gray 2013 Chrysler 300.

Both vehicles are reported as stolen.

