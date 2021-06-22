Traffic sign changes coming to Minot’s Prairie Green neighborhood

MINOT, N.D. – Some traffic signs in the Prairie Green neighborhood will change soon.

The Minot City Council voted to replace a yield sign on eastbound 32nd Avenue SW at 10th Street SW with a stop sign.

They also voted to add signs to eastbound 33rd Avenue SW at 13th Street SW and southbound 14th Street SW at 32nd Avenue SW, along with 10 other intersections in that neighborhood.

Leadership with the city’s engineering department said they review roads regularly to decide if traffic flow will be helped by adding or changing signs.

“Overtime when we do sign replacement projects and things like that we review those neighborhoods to see if stop signs should be added. In this case, we felt like we needed to take a look at that neighborhood and add some signs,” said City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Those changes will be made in the coming weeks.

