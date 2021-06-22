Ten years of construction along the Souris

MINOT, N.D. – Within months of the Souris River flood authorities throughout the region were already working on protection projects to stop another event like that one.

Along the river in Minot today runs a wall to protect the city. It’s just one of the projects helping shield communities in and around the magic city from another deluge.

Started in 2012, the construction has been going a little further every year. “I think it’s going to be a good thing, they’re just taking too long to do it. In the event that something were to happen we’re not ready for it yet,” said Lorna Spencer, Minot.

“My biggest concern is more the outlying regions and what’s going to be done in that respect,” said Mary Schaefer, Minot. The city has finished sections around the Broadway bridge and Fifth Avenue. In the wider area crews are continuing projects in Burlington and Tierrecita Valleijo.

Dan Jonasson, the Minot Public Works director, says they’ve finished maybe 30% of the work overall.

“We’ve made good progress I think. If we had more funding I think we could’ve had better progress, but projects of this magnitude take time. You look at the Grand Forks flood control project, that took them over 14 years,” said Jonasson.

He estimates that it could take another 20 years to complete the Souris River projects at the current funding levels. Though they are petitioning the state for more to finish earlier.

“I consider myself very lucky to be involved in a project of this magnitude. Hopefully we’re saving them from future disasters,” said Jonasson.

When finished the project should protect Minot and the surrounding communities from the water levels seen during the 2011 flood.

The total cost when all is said and done is estimated at more than $1 billion.

To date about $350 million have already been spent.

