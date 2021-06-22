Schematic design approved for relocated Minot City Hall

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council took another step toward relocating the city hall on Monday.

The council approved the schematic design for the new city hall building.

Floor plans for the building include a call center for dispatch, an IT area and offices for council members.

The estimated budget for the project is $13.8 million, and architects said they are making sure to include sustainable features.

“We are continuing especially as we get into the next level of detail and start to understand opportunities for energy savings and things like that. We will be looking at lighting and power density to make sure we are being as efficient as possible,” said JLG Architect Scott Jordan-Denny.

The next step of the project is design development.

