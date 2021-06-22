Progress of use of NDR funds in Minot, 10 years after the flood

MINOT,N.D. – Four years after the flood, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Minot nearly $75 million through the National Disaster Resilience program.

The city is using that money to help start a number of recovery projects.

Before submitting a proposal to HUD, Minot city leaders met with citizens to learn how funding through the NDR program should be spent, and Housing needs were quickly identified as a priority.

“Things like low-income housing, because a lot of apartments and low-income housing, some mobile home parks were damaged and destroyed in the flood,” said Alderman Mark Jantzer.

Minot was awarded $74.3 million through the program.

Five years later the city has invested $20 million in new affordable housing.

That includes $4.75 million on the Blu on Broadway project, $5.8 on the family homeless shelter, and $3 million on what’s known as the Resilient Homebuyer Program.

“It’s to help low and moderate-income households move out of the flood area into other areas of the city. It has to be within the city of Minot and become homebuyers,” said Resilience Program Manager John Zakian.

You might not be able to see other NDR investments because another $20 million was used to acquire properties in the floodway and demolish them to make way for the flood protection project.

City leaders said they are proud of the work they have done with the money so far.

“I think we made good progress but there is a long time to work yet between now and 2024—the extended day when the projects have to be completed,” said Jantzer.

Out of the 13 other communities that received NDR funds, Zakian said Minot has made some of the greatest progress in carrying out its vision.

“We actually have funds committed for more than 80% and with two years to go, that’s in a really good position,” he said.

The city hall relocation and new Center for Technical Education are also NDR projects the city is currently working on.

