The ND National Guard heads to Minot to fight the 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. – When the flood waters started rising the city called for help, among those that responded were the North Dakota National Guard.

What started with just 30 guardsmen responding in May of 2011, would expand to almost a thousand across the city.

The guardsmen and women fought rising water statewide that year. The organization’s second biggest mission, nearing 67,000 duty days.

“If we hadn’t had the National Guard there would’ve been a lot of people that lost a lot more. I’m glad for our National Guard,” said Lorna Spencer, Minot.

The guard helped patrol the evacuated areas for looters and walked the miles of levees on the lookout for leaks.

These servicemembers were protecting their own homes in the process as one guardsmen shared at the time.

“This is the hometown to two units. So there are units that have real personal attachment to this fight that is going on. This isn’t something that’s happening halfway around the world this is in our backyard,” said First Sgt. Scott Mai, interview with North Dakota National Guard on 07/06/2011.

They provided ambulance teams, purified drinking water for residents, excavators to dig up more clay for the levees, and more.

“The whole flood of emotions go through your mind. You take the mission that’s in front of you today, and you start planning for tomorrow’s mission, and just one step at a time as far as how do we recover from something like this,” said Lt. Col. Dan Murphy, Exec. Officer 68th Troop Command.

As things wound down, they provided support registering contractors to work in the state to help speed up recovery.

The flood response was the guard’s largest in state history until 2020, with the guard’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

