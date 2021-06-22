Advertisement

Minot police arrest 2nd suspect in last week’s stabbing incident

Kerviona Bailey
Kerviona Bailey(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT,N.D.- Minot police said they arrested the second suspect in a stabbing incident that took place at a northwest Minot hotel last week.

Kerviona Bailey was arrested for warrants related to the incident, which include terrorizing, prostitution, felonious restraint, and kidnapping.

MPD said she was taken in without incident.

Last week Timothy Hagan was also arrested on charges related to the incident.

Bailey is in custody at Ward County Jail, awaiting her initial appearance.

Related content: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2021/06/18/one-custody-thursday-stabbing-minot-warrant-issued-another-suspect/

