Minot-area resident disputes city’s appraisal amid property buyout

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot-area resident expressed his disappointment Monday night with how the city is handling the acquisition of his land for flood protection efforts.

David Lebrun spoke before the Minot City Council and said he and his wife own land on the 400 block of Railway Avenue NE.

He said the city slated that land for involuntary acquisition for the flood control project.

Lebrun said the city offered $505,000 for the land, but he countered with his own appraisal price of $636,900.

He said the city denied that and instead proposed an amount only a few thousand dollars higher, which Lebrun rejected.

“We made the decision to have another independent appraisal done on the property. The effective date of the new appraisal is March 3, 2021, and was done by Rasmuson Appraisal of Minot. This appraisal concluded that the property’s current market value is $650,000,” said Lebrun.

The city of Minot did not accept the new amount and again increased their offer by only a few thousand dollars.

City leaders said that’s because the city’s appraiser did not agree on the new value, but they are still open to negotiation.

“The door remains open to negotiate, and I remain committed. In fact, rarely even when you have authorized imminent domain cases, rarely do we ever go to the imminent domain price,” said Resilience Program Manager John Zakian.

Laws prohibit public negotiation between the city and property owners.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.