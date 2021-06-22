Many North Dakotans have unclaimed property

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You could have property in possession of the state, and not even know it.

This legislative session, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a new law that some say brings the process of claiming this property into the 21st century.

One in seven North Dakotans has unclaimed property in possession of the state.

Starting July 1, the process of reclaiming this property will be a bit simpler.

The vault at the Department of Trust Lands holds family memories and heirlooms that sit unclaimed and total $107.1 million.

“We’ve got grandfathers’ pocket watches sitting down there, we have some silver coins, anything that can’t be reproduced, we hold on to,” said Jodi Smith, North Dakota land commissioner.

Starting July 1, property holders and constituents will be encouraged to submit their reports online.

Through the state’s updated web portal, you can search for any property that may belong to you by your last name.

“So, you have to remember, your family, your grandparents, or your great-grandparents may also have unclaimed property here that you are able to claim as long as you can prove that that is your family member,” said Smith.

This property can also include cash and paychecks, and when it’s left unclaimed, it accrues interest for the state that goes toward the public education system.

To date, that has accounted for 15 percent of the cost of K-12 education in North Dakota.

You can search for unclaimed property at https://unclaimedproperty.nd.gov/.

