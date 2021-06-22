Advertisement

KMOT to mark 10 years after the flood with live newscast on banks of Souris River

Ten years ago Tuesday, sirens sounded across Minot, warning the public of the impending floodwaters that would cut through the city and prompting widespread evacuations.(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – June 22, 2011 was a day that would change the Minot area forever.

Ten years ago Tuesday, sirens sounded across Minot, warning the public of the impending floodwaters that would cut through the city and prompting widespread evacuations.

Join the KMOT news team as they bring you their Tuesday 6 p.m. newscast live from the banks of the Souris River. We’ll share stories of the impact of the flood, the massive response, and how the community is working today to protect and rebuild.

You will also be able to view the livestream of the 6 p.m. newscast at this link: https://www.kfyrtv.com/livestream3/

