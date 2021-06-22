Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys

By CNN Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - New videos released by the Department of Justice show what members of the Proud Boys were doing during the Capitol insurrection.

The footage is part of a federal case against Charles Donohoe, who is accused of leading the group on January 6.

One video shows a group of his co-defendants as they prepared to enter the building. Another video shows Donohoe and another suspect with police riot shields and another one captured what prosecutors say is the key moment when the group broke a police line and stormed the building.

In one piece of footage, prosecutors say Donohoe is seen wearing a red and white bandana, looking on as rioters took down four police officers on the Capitol’s stairwell.

The North Carolina man is not accused of entering the building, but he is facing conspiracy and other charges in a case accusing Proud Boys leaders of orchestrating the attack.

Donohoe has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Bertha Harper sentencing
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo
Community pool rendering
A community pool is coming to The Meadows at Hawktree in Bismarck
Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND

Latest News

ND ranchers continue to sell off much of their cattle herds amid drought
ND ranchers continue to sell off much of their cattle herds amid drought
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect