District 7 Teacher Agreement Ratified

Williston Basin School District #7 negotiations
Williston Basin School District #7 negotiations(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday night, the new Williston Basin School District #007 board unanimously approved the teacher agreement it reached with the Williston Education Association last week. This came after months of tense negotiations that nearly ended in an impasse.

The approval comes just days ahead of the July 1 deadline. Both sides were relieved to come to a final agreement on reduction in force – or a potential layoffs procedure - and the extracurricular pay that was holding up the two-year deal.

“Definitely a long process, this negotiation cycle, but we came to an agreement at the end of the day that both sides were working diligently and hard to achieve, and glad we got there at the end,” said District #007 School Board President Chris Jundt.

WEA ratified the agreement on June 17.

Now the district will send the contracts to the teachers, who have 14 days to respond.

