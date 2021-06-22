Bismarck teen creates platform to promote scoliosis awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - June is Scoliosis Awareness Month in North Dakota, and one Bismarck teen has made it her mission to do just that - make people aware.

Alexis Thompson was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 10 and since then she’s created her own platform called “EmBrace You,” where she promotes scoliosis awareness, advocates for patients and provides peer-to-peer support.

Exactly 14 weeks prior to her crowning moment as Princess of America Junior Ambassador last November, Thompson endured a seven-hour spine surgery to correct her scoliosis.

“Being able to be there and to promote scoliosis awareness on a national level stage was really cool and I also chose to wear an open-back evening gown so I could show off my surgery scars with pride,” said Thompson.

Along with creating her platform “EmBrace You,” Thompson has also designed Brace Bags for scoliosis patients and is partnering with Shriners Children’s Hospitals to distribute them nationwide.

“Many scoliosis patients are given this big, bulky back brace and then don’t have anywhere to put it when they have to take it off for gym class at school or other activities,” said Thompson.

Thompson is also working with CORE Family Chiropractic in Bismarck to offer a free scoliosis screening clinic.

“So, the biggest thing is looking at posture and there’s a really simple test to check for the curves of the spine and that will honestly take about five minutes,” said CORE Family Chiropractic Chiropractor Josi Senger.

The clinic will be held on June 24 at CORE Family Chiropractic from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The screening is open to everyone, and you don’t need an appointment.

