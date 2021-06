BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction workers demolished the front portion of Beulah High school that was built in 1963 and are now cleaning up the site.

The demolition was a part of a $10.1 million update to the high school.

Superintendent Travis Jordan says constructing the new front entry and commons space comes next.

The project is expected to be completed by October.

