Advertisement

150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake

By CNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do you do when you’re swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after more than 150 boxes of children’s mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else showed up at her door.

Jillian Cannan says the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn’t figure out what went wrong and told Cannan keep the packages, so she decided to put those brackets to good use.

Cannan owns a creative studio and her business partner is helping her turn some of the brackets into mask kits for the patients at a local children’s hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

Amazon will donate additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Bertha Harper sentencing
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo
Community pool rendering
A community pool is coming to The Meadows at Hawktree in Bismarck
Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND

Latest News

ND ranchers continue to sell off much of their cattle herds amid drought
ND ranchers continue to sell off much of their cattle herds amid drought
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
Woman who hit and killed pedestrian sees two years of probation, no jail time
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Police lights file graphic.
3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including officer, suspect
The Department of Justice released videos showing members of Proud Boys during the Capitol...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot videos involving Proud Boys