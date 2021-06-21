Souris Valley Animal Shelter renovations nearing completion

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Animal Shelter has been under renovation for months and staff are hoping to see it finished in the next two.

Cabinets are going up and door frames are being cleaned as crews continue work on the project.

“It’s been about a ten month project in total height construction has been working very hard to get it up and running, but we should be able to open by August 9,” said Executive Director Shelbi Waters.

The shelter has raised $2.5 million with another million to go. The construction is paid for, and the biggest piece left is for the furniture and supplies for the pets.

Staff say they’re excited to get to work.

“We just want to thank the Minot community for being so great, and being able to support what we’re doing with our mission here and our no kill mission,” said Operations Director Anna Schaumburg.

Some highlights in the work include a veterinary clinic in the shelter, an indoor dog play area, and increased space for cats.

“The facility represents what we’re doing with feline life-saving. A lot of open space, a lot of opportunity for animals to move around. Our whole concept is we want happy pets to enter our shelter, and to leave our shelter as well,” said Waters.

The shelter increased their number of foster homes to keep pets while the construction was underway. Waters says they intend to keep up the foster program after it’s done.

For more information check out their website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.