Senate Armed Services Committee discusses Grey Wolf delay

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Air Force Leaders left the MH 139 Grey Wolf helicopter out of their budget request for 2022, leaving some wondering why.

Officials said that a delay in Federal Aviation Administration certification was the cause. They still plan on using the helicopters, but were holding off several months on paying for it until the aircraft could be delivered.

Senators asked for more detail in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

“Unless you think the aircraft isn’t going to achieve its certification why would we stop paying for it, building it, because we seen other aircraft have those same FAA delays, but didn’t have a pause in production,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Air Force leadership mentioned that some of the delay is due to the MH 139 Grey Wolf being a commercial frame that will be modified for military use.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.