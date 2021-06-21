Projects needed for Annual United Way Day of Caring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is asking for the public’s help in sending in project requests for its Annual Day of Caring.

The projects must be for a non-profit, park, church or school, and should take an estimated six hours to complete and be appropriate for skilled and unskilled volunteers alike. The projects can involve anything from painting to lawncare to minor repair work.

Due to COVID-19, virtual options are also available as well, which could include online readings or concerts.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 11. You can go online to msaunitedway.org/day-caring-project-proposal to register, or call 255-3601.

