North Dakota schools reacting to SCOTUS scholarship ruling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court told the N-C-A-A they can’t limit academic scholarships for student-athletes.

In a landmark decision, the Court ruled the sanctioning body was breaking anti-trust laws by restricting a student’s finances.

And now universities are scrambling to make it work.

This move doesn’t come as a surprise to many higher education administrators, but it’s creating a lot of uncertainty for the future of college athletics. Affecting everything from scholarships, to how universities finance their programs, and how teams recruit.

In his majority opinion, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, “its decision may encourage scholastic achievement and allow student-athletes a measure of compensation more consistent with the value they bring to their schools.”

While the ruling came out today, universities are being given a few months to incorporate the new policies.

“We will immediately work to understand how this may affect our student-athletes and University of North Dakota Athletics. We look forward to working with our three sports conferences and receiving guidance to better ascertain what today’s ruling will mean for us moving forward,” UND Athletic Director Bill Chaves said.

Some schools may be affected differently than others. the case was on a Division-I school but being applied to Division-II or Division-III schools.

And those differences kick in as early as recruitment.

“It’s going to make it interesting. There could be an element of agents that start to exist of individuals trying to help athletes manipulate and navigate the trends that are occurring to a way that they can get the best opportunity for them,” University of Mary Athletic Director Dale Lennon said.

Now, universities continue to work for a balance of valuing their players while maintaining amateurism.

Many say this may not be the last of the Supreme Court getting involved in student-athlete finances.

Gorsuch wrote that many would think the Court went too far or didn’t go far enough when ruling on student-athlete compensation.

But in about a month, the Court is expected to decide on college players being paid for their labor and likeness.

