Advertisement

ND GOP Leadership shake-up

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During their annual party meeting in Medora, North Dakota Republicans shook up their leadership. Chairman Rick Berg, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, stepped down from his position.

According to a press release, Berg chose not to run for re-election after three years on the job.

Berg was replaced by Perrie Schafer, a GOP district chairman.

In an email to the state committee, Berg said, “The last three years working for the NDGOP have been in equal parts exciting, difficult, rewarding, and inspiring. I initially stepped into this role on a temporary basis, but it ended up being an important multi-year chapter in my life during an important period for our state and country. "

In a statement, Schafer thanked Berg for his leadership, adding, “...we must be vigilant in building the NDGOP to keep our proven record of conservative leadership strong at the local, state, and national level.”

In addition to the change at the top, the GOP also replaced four key leadership positions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo
Community pool rendering
A community pool is coming to The Meadows at Hawktree in Bismarck
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
North Dakota Outdoors: Game warden training

Latest News

Nathan Nelson mugshot
Man arrested after stealing over 60 golf carts in several states, including ND
ND DOT requests public input for Highway 67 through Scranton
50th Roughrider Days Fair & Expo
50th Roughrider Days Fair & Expo
Beaded Dragonfly
Beaded Dragonfly