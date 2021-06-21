Advertisement

ND DOT requests public input for Highway 67 through Scranton

By Hayley Boland
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The DOT has opened public comment on a proposed project for ND Highway 67 through Scranton.

A virtual public input meeting is available starting Monday, and runs through July 5.

The proposed project would complete a mill and overlay outside of Scranton, and complete resurfacing within Scranton. Officials say no closures or detours are expected.

Written comment must be submitted to Gayle Cox, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 551, Watford City, ND 58854, or email: gaylec@broszengineering.com by July 5.

For information on how to join a public input meeting, go to dot.nd.gov and click on “public meetings.”

