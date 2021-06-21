Lyft discounts available for McQuade players

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The McQuade Charity Softball Tournament is set for June 25-27 in Bismarck-Mandan, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is partnering with Lyft this year to offer discounted rides for any taking part in the tournament.

Anyone who needs a ride can use the code “VZMCQUADES1” to get $10 off a ride this weekend.

The offering is part of the DOT’s Vision Zero program.

