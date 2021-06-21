Advertisement

Local blood donation centers issue critical blood shortage

By Faith Hatton
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As the state continues to bounce back from the pandemic, hospitals are returning to regular operations, the need for blood across the state is at an all-time high.

Local blood donation center Vitalant said donations are down to critical levels across three states, including North Dakota, South Dakota and the Minnesota region.

The Food and Drug Administration has put in place guidelines for those who choose to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have received a nonreplicating, inactivated, or mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine like Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen/Johnson& Johnson, Moderna or Novavax can donate blood without a waiting period.

Those who received a live attenuated Viral vaccine are being asked to wait for 14 days.

And anyone uncertain about which brand they received are advised to also wait the two weeks before donating.

Infectious Disease Specialist Health Dr. Noe Mateo said it is safe for a patient to relieve blood from a vaccinated donor even if they aren’t vaccinated.

“That antibody will have a neutral effect in someone who’s not infected. From a safety perspective whether you get blood form a person who’s previously COVID vaccinated or not should not matter,” said Mateo.

Vitalant said donations fell more than 4,000 short of the need in May and said they are also running short of the universal blood type O which can be given to any patient in an emergency.

Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross have their own guidelines for donations with or without the vaccine.

The guidelines for Vitalant can be found here, and you can schedule an appointment online here.

Minot’s American Red Cross guidelines can be found here, and you can find more on appointments here.

If you need help understanding the names and types of vaccines, consult with your physician.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trio of nurses respond in medical emergency
A trio of nurses jump in to help Shrine Bowl referee
Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo
Community pool rendering
A community pool is coming to The Meadows at Hawktree in Bismarck
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
North Dakota Outdoors: Game warden training

Latest News

The Bank of North Dakota
Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020
Souris Valley Animal Shelter renovations nearing completion
Souris Valley Animal Shelter renovations nearing completion
Local blood donation centers issue critical blood shortage
Local blood donation centers issue critical blood shortage
Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020
Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020
North Dakota schools reacting to SCOTUS scholarship ruling
North Dakota schools reacting to SCOTUS scholarship ruling