High-risk sex offender on the loose out of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department says a high-risk sex offender is on the loose after breaking out of his ankle monitor.

VCPD say they were notified on Friday, June 18 by the ND Parole and Probation that 42-year-old Leslie Raymond Allery had tampered with his ankle monitor and needed verification that he was still in the Valley City area. Police say they were unable to locate Allery or his monitor, and a warrant is now out for his arrest.

As to why it took so long for the public to be notified of Allery’s escape, the North Dakota Department of Corrections says they do not issue news releases when someone escapes supervision, but the department now says they will be discussing potential protocol changes.

The department say when officials found out Allery cut off his ankle monitor last Friday morning, they filed an arrest warrant and contacted both the victim and law enforcement where the victim lives. The DOCR says police have increased patrols and are on the lookout for him in that area.

The N.D. Department of Corrections says Allery’s criminal history is primarily in North Dakota and anticipate he will remain in the state, or nearby, and add that Allery will likely be apprehended soon.

Our reporter went to Allery’s apartment today in the 200 block of 3rd St. SE and spoke with Allery’s neighbor, Tim Radtke, who says he’s concerned because Allery’s phone is off and he left nothing behind.

“They went up there and all of that and his apartment was empty, he was moved out, he was gone. And they’ve been trying to call him and all of that but nobody can get a hold of him,” Radtke said.

Allery was convicted in Burleigh County in 2020 for solicitation of a minor and promoting obscenity of a minor in 2020. Records state Allery asked a 17-year-old female to provide him with one of her undergarments and made crude comments that were sexual in nature. Records also say asked a teen girl to perform oral sex on him. He is a lifetime registrant.

When asked how likely it is that Allery will reoffend, the DOCR’s only response was: ‘We are actively searching for him.’

Allery is 6′1 and 225 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Valley City Police at 701-845-3110.

