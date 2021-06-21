Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

