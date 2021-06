BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s starts Wednesday and it’s one of the longest running celebrations in the state. It’s the 50th year of the Roughrider Days that runs through July 4.

Kim Volk is the Parade Chair for the Roughrider Days Committee and she’s here to fill us in on all that’s going on.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.