Turtle Mountain Waste Management prepares to offer garbage collection services

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Staff with the tribe’s sanitation center in the Turtle Mountains are asking for residents to begin sending in garbage service agreements so they can begin collection services.

For now, the Turtle Mountain Transfer Station, recycling center and landfill are accepting agreements from district three only.

Residents can fill out their service agreements online or print them out and return them signed to the Transfer Station office.

Residents can also email signed agreements to tmsolidwaste@outlook.com.

You can find out more about the garbage collections services and the form by going online here.

