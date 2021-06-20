North Dakota Outdoors: Game warden training

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tags along with game wardens during their annual training at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Bismarck.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens patrol around 2,500 square miles in their districts, typically by themselves in remote locations. This is yet another reason why they need to be properly trained.

“The state of North Dakota requires licensed peace officers, which North Dakota Game and Fish game wardens are, to have at least 60 hours of post-board certified training every three years,” said Scott Winkelman, Chief Game Warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

And during this year’s annual training game wardens were certainly put to the test.

“We did vehicle operations, emergency vehicle operations course. We also did defensive tactics training and some de-escalation training, just how you deal with difficult people. We did some scenario training on the computer simulator. So it is very beneficial to our officers,” said Winkelman.

District game warden Keenan Snyder from Williston participated in this year’s training.

“North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting us and instructing us in our trainings. As full law enforcement officers we do get in pursuits, we are asked to assist, and we do run into situations every day,” said Keenan Snyder, District Game Warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Game wardens work on land, water and in the air, enforcing game and fish regulations and keeping the public safe while in the outdoors.

“We do a lot of different training because it’s the only law enforcement agency in the state that utilizes vehicles, boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, track vehicles, airplanes. Our day-to-day job is so variable and throughout the season that our training needs to cover a lot of different responsibility areas,” said Winkelman.

Game wardens take this training seriously, so they are prepared during real-life situations.

“All our training is meant to be realistic. So our officers are able to respond in the correct manner when they are encountered with situations in the field,” said Winkelman.

If you’re interested in becoming a game warden visit gf.nd.gov. The game warden exam is set for July 16.

