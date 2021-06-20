Lessons from COVID funding new research

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all learned a lot about viruses during the pandemic, and scientists are hoping to keep the momentum going in North Dakota.

The state’s Commerce Department is launching a new $3 million grant program to advance research and help develop additional vaccines for future diseases.

“Some of the applications may tackle COVID but also different coronaviruses, that are currently in the global disease ecosystem. It’s more of leveraging the technology they produce from the coronavirus production or manufacturing to solve other challenges,” Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said.

The program will partner with Operation Warp Speed. The money came from unused EGRC dollars meant for restarting businesses.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.