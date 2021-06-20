Lemonade Day Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children in Dickinson also put their business skills to the test on Saturday’s Lemonade Day.

The nation-wide campaign teaches kids about entrepreneurship through running a lemonade stand.

Organizers say there were more than twenty stands.

Participants do everything, including selecting and budgeting for supplies.

They also choose causes they care about to donate to.

Those involved say it is always a fun day.

“It feels like I’m a business owner or something like that and yeah it’s really fun,” said the Chapman family of Dickinson.

“Our community stands so strong behind these kids and they really love it, its become such a look forward to event that everybody likes to get involved in,” said Katie Culver Marsh and Danielle Kick.

Some stands opened as early as eight in the morning and were open all day.

This was the third Lemonade Day in Dickinson.

