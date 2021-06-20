Highway 52 is a busy corridor for hazmat trucks

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Highway 52 is one of the busiest corridors in the Peace Garden State for trucks hauling hazardous materials, according to the North Dakota Safety Council.

Harmful chemicals like anhydrous ammonia are used often in the agriculture industry.

The two-lane highway has four railroad crossings that require larger trucks to make frequent stops.

The state patrol and the council want to remind drivers to never pass a hazmat truck, especially at a railroad crossing.

“Don’t take the chance to go around or pass that individual. Just slow down, take a breath, and let them carry on. And just take your time getting somewhere, because it is not worth the risk,” said Terry Weaver with the North Dakota Safety Council.

