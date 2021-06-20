A community pool is coming to The Meadows at Hawktree in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction crews broke ground this week on a community pool for The Meadows at Hawktree.

The residential development project includes a 24 by 48 foot in-ground pool and a clubhouse.

The pool and amenities will be available to households within The Meadows at Hawktree, a neighborhood made of 28 single-family lots located adjacent to Hawktree Golf Course.

“You’re starting to see this trend where people are starting to appreciate development that they can go to where the snow is taken care of, lawn care is taken care of, and also what other amenities do they have to enjoy, and I think this really takes it a step above,” said Cam Knutson of Knutson Realty.

In addition to the pool and clubhouse, the project includes an outdoor cooking station, an island preparation area, dining tables and poolside seating.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.