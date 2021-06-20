Advertisement

Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo

By Hayley Boland
Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire at a condo Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say they received a report of an explosion and a deck on fire in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The condo was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and all neighbors had evacuated. The deck suffered major damage, but the resident was able to return.

