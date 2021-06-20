Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire at condo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire at a condo Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say they received a report of an explosion and a deck on fire in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

The condo was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and all neighbors had evacuated. The deck suffered major damage, but the resident was able to return.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.