Youngsters learn business skills selling lemonade on Lemonade Day

BISMARCK, N.D. - There’s nothing sweeter in the summer than to cool off with a glass of lemonade, except perhaps seeing one’s hard work pay off. That’s the case for the young entrepreneurs setting up lemonade stands in Bismarck and Mandan.

On Saturday, youngsters took to the sidewalks to learn what it’s like to operate their very own business -- including figuring out where the money they make will go.

“I’m going to pay back my bills - for mom and dad. And then I’ll get some money, and Paul will get some money, and Heaven’s Helpers will get some money,” said young entrepreneur John.

John’s mother said this is the first time the family has participated in Lemonade Day. She said it was a hands-on experience. Her children helped her select items to sell at the stand, pick a charity for the proceeds, and keep track of expenses.

475 people participated in Lemonade Day in Bismarck and Mandan this year.

