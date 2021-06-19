Advertisement

Water usage advisory for Burlington neighborhoods

(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. – A pair of neighborhoods in Burlington are being asked to limit their outdoor watering through the weekend until the city’s water levels can get back to where they need to be.

The North Prairie Regional Water District posted on its Facebook page that customers in the Harvest Heights and Highlands Ranch subdivisions should not continually water their lawns and flowers.

This is due to the supply of water from the Northwest Area Water Supply, or NAWS, to the city of Burlington decreasing.

The advisory is in place until the morning of Monday, June 21.

