BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents are working around the clock to keep an eye on their kids words and actions.

There’s even concern about the way your child sits that create complications as they grow. It’s called “W Sitting” and you may not even realize it’s a problem.

Geena Schmidt is joining us from Red Door Pediatric Therapy to teach us all about it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.