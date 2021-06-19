Advertisement

Public excited to return to McKenzie County Fair

By Michael Anthony
WATFORD CITY, N.D. - This week marked the return of fair season in Northwest North Dakota as the McKenzie County Fair got underway.

On Friday, people were treated to a number of attractions including rides, live music, and a livestock sale.

Fair officials said they’ve seen large crowds over the last two days for the demolition derby and the free fair barbecue.

The fair was canceled last year over COVID-19, so kids were excited to be back.

“It’s really, really awesome here. The rides are really fun,” said fairgoer Ashton Sunde.

The McKenzie County Fair continues Saturday with more events and a rodeo in the evening.

