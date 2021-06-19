Advertisement

Minot State names Sarah Fowler as Head Cross Country Coach

(Minot State Athletics)
By Ben Barr
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State Athletics announced Sarah Fowler as the program’s new Head Cross Country Coach on Friday.

Fowler recently helped three Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars earn national qualifying spots in 2019-20 as an assistant coach.

“Joining the staff at Minot State as the head cross country coach is a dream come true,” said Fowler.

Fowler is set to take over as Head Coach on July 1.

Incumbent Minot State Cross Country and Track & Field Head Coach Mark Del Monaco is transitioning to the title of Director of Cross Country and Track and Field in his fifth year with the program.

