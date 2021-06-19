Advertisement

Minot community celebrates Juneteenth Day

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot community gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate Juneteenth.

The day included speakers, a proclamation read by the Minot city manager and local vendors.

The African-American Heritage Council on Minot Air Force Base hosted the event.

“In 1865, the last of the slaves in Galveston, Texas were not notified until then that they were freed by the Union soldiers. So after that, they were notified; they danced in the streets. They celebrated and this is what we are doing 165 years later,” said MAFB-African American Heritage Council Vice President Alise Brazell.

Earlier this week, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday.

