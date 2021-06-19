Minot city, airport officials lend emergency vehicle to Williston Basin International Airport

WILLISTON, N.D. - Thanks to the Magic City, the Williston Basin International Airport was able to avoid flight cancellations Thursday.

Williston’s primary Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting truck broke down unexpectedly Wednesday evening.

Without a working vehicle, air carriers are not able to land or fly out of the facility, according to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

The City of Minot and Minot International Airport sent one of their vehicles Thursday afternoon to allow flights to resume. Minot International Airport Operations Manager Deanna Stoddard says they were happy to help.

“[Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas] reached out to us to see if we had a spare truck to loan the Williston airport, and fortunately we did,” said Stoddard.

Stoddard had to quickly communicate with various officials of both cities to draft up a memorandum of approval with Williston to get the vehicle sent over with the proper paperwork.

“It speaks to the teamwork that took place here in Minot with the different departments as well as in Williston,” said Stoddard.

Williston airport officials say they hope to have their vehicle back up and running soon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.