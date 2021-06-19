Advertisement

Midsummer festival starts off first day of activities

Midsummer Festival Minot
Midsummer Festival Minot(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The midsummer festival has returned to the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot.

The first of three days of events started earlier Friday evening.

The festival kicked off with the Midsummer Parade and Flag Presentation featuring the Sámi flag for the first time.

Saturday will include the traditional seven bites breakfast and a lecture series that includes history, genealogy and traditional quilting, along with activities for children.

One of the organizers, John Mogren, said after having to cancel last year they are glad to be able to bring the event back.

“We’re just overwhelmed with the response this year that we’re seeing online on Facebook and by the attendance tonight at the flag ceremony that people are ready to be out and to be here with us,” said Mogren.

The festival will conclude with a church service held inside of the historic Gol Stave Church this Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

You can find more information on this year's activities on Facebook here and here.

