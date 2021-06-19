Advertisement

McKenzie County facility becomes first to accept TENORM waste in North Dakota.

(KT Enterprises, LLC.)
By Michael Anthony
Updated: 1 hour ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Most radioactive material produced in the Bakken is currently sent out of state, but a facility in McKenzie County is now working to shorten some of that distance.

This year, KT Enterprises has begun to operate a waste disposal facility that accepts radioactive material, known as TENORM.

Vice-President Keith Norbeck says they inject a mixture of waste and produced water down their slurry well.

Norbeck says having facilities closer to the source makes it safer for transport.

“It’s not good we have these trucks rolling down the road with this product on so with our slurry fracture injector well we’re able to close that loop for the industry and keep that waste off the roads with much shorter distances just to come to our facility right here,” said Keith Norbeck, vice-president of KT Enterprises.

Norbeck says the process is safe and that the technology has been used in other states for decades.

