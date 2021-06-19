Kids learn the ins and outs of law enforcement and raise money for equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police Explorer Post #2853 is chartered by the Boy Scouts of America and gives young men and women ages 14 to 21 an opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement.

Friday, the Police Explorers and the Mandan Police Department put on their second annual Grand Junction Golf Classic to raise money for equipment used to train the youths.

“We do traffic stops, we’ve done felony traffic stops, we go through SWAT training, we go through firearm training, and we go through hazardous training, like what we do in that scenario. They put us in those scenarios,” explained Police Explorer of three years Lykken Gensrich.

Police Explorers also are involved with community work.

“You know more when you go into the actual academy when you get old enough to join, that’s why I think it is a good experience to go through,” added Gensrich.

Last year 18 team teams came to golf to help the explorers. This year there are 19 teams.

“We do kind of a tradition every year on the first hole, it’s always the Grand Junction crew and then Chief Ziegler and his crew. So, it’s kind of tradition, we kick the tournament off on the first hole and it’s just really special,” said Colton Shoults, owner of Grand Junction Subs.

So far, organizers say the putting and golf have been a hole in one.

“People came out, they played, they enjoyed the game, and it was such a success that we were able to decide we were going to do it again this year and hopefully it’s just going to keep happening,” said Detective Michael Wood, head advisor of the Mandan Police Explorers.

The next time you’ll see the explorers will be at the Mandan Fourth of July Parade.

For those interested in a career in law enforcement, contact detective Mike Wood for more information about the Mandan Police Explorer program.

