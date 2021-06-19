Dan’s Garden: Boulevard trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Need a tree?? And if you have a boulevard that needs a tree. Dan Cashman has the answer.

“Well you caught me working this time on the garden show and our traveling garden is on the south side of Bismarck on Pocatello drive.

There are still a lot of houses on this street that don’t have trees, and we just planted this tree. It’s a Japanese tree lilac ivory silk; it only gets to be about to 20 to 25 feet high, and maybe you noticed them all around North Dakota, South Dakota and eastern Montana.

Their blooming with their big white flowers now as big as soccer balls for about five or six weeks, and they’re very easy to grow and very hearty. And, in Bismarck and Mandan you can get a rebate from the city forestry department.

This home owner will get at least $50 to$100 back on the tree, plus we have them on sale so you can save even more money. And Mandan, you can get a minimum of $50 back, so it’s a good thing. It encourages people to plant.

It would make a great father’s day present or a grandfather or a memorial tree for somebody and we need more trees. It will give you shade and there very pretty when they bloom.

So, if your thinking about planting a tree call the forestry department or we’ll do it for you we’ll get you a the permit you’ll save money, plus their on sale and you doesn’t like a tree that blooms for five or sic weeks.

Until next week good gardening.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.